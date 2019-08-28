Knoxville Primary: It’s Mannis vs Kincannon for mayor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eddie Mannis and Indya Kincannon will run head-to-head to be the next mayor of Knoxville after primary voting on Tuesday.

They survived a field of six. Mannis easily was the top vote-getter in complete but unofficial returns, but the race for the second spot was very tight.

In his victory speech, Mannis said emphasized his business experience, saying Knoxville “needs someone mind of a CEO and the heart of a social worker.”

“I have no intention of slowing down … We will be back on the streets of Knoxville,” said Mannis, “… and fighting hard for every last vote because at this point in Knoxville’s history, it is vital that we have leadership in place to drive the city forward.”

Kincannon said, “I’m feeling happy our message got out to the voters of Knoxville.

“We had a plan and we worked our plan and we left it all on the field … and I was channeling my best Pat Summit,”

In the other crowded race, City Council At Large Seat C, Amy Midis and Amelia Parker survived a five-way race.

The general election will be Nov. 5 and the top two vote-getters in each race will be on the ballot.

In City Council At Large Seat A, Lynne Fugate beat Charles F. Lomax Jr.

In City Council At Large Seat B, Janet Testerman beat David Hayes.

In City Council District 5, Charlie Thomas beat Charles Al-Bawi.

John R. Rosson, Jr. ran unopposed for municipal judge.