Knoxville primary: Polls open at 8 a.m. Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville voters go to the polls Tuesday for a primary election that will likely narrow the field of candidates for mayor to two.

In addition to the office of mayor, voters are also voting in City Council races.

Election polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday bat 40 locations. For election day voting, you can only vote at your assigned polling place.

The Knox County Election Commission has changed one polling location. Precinct 18 has moved back to Lincoln Park Center, 535 Chicamauga Ave. Precinct 18 voters do not vote at Christenberry Elementary School.

Some 10,279 have already voted either during the early voting period or by absentee ballot.