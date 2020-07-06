List of candidates, key dates for August elections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here are the candidates running for office statewide and in Knox County for the Aug. 6 elections as well as key dates.
Three elections are being held in Knox County:
- Federal and state primaries
- Knox County General Election
- Farragut Board of Aldermen election
Key dates:
- The last day to register to vote in August is July 7
- Early voting is July 17-Aug. 1.
- The last day to request an absentee ballot is July 30
- Absentee ballots must be mailed back in time for your county election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on Election Day, Aug. 6.
- Election Day, Aug. 6.
Ballots:
The Knox County Election Commission has a list of early voting locations and if you are voting on election day, you can look up your polling place.
Qualified Candidates for United States Senate
|Clifford Adkins
|Portland
|Natisha Brooks
|Nashville
|Byron Bush
|Brentwood
|Roy Dale Cope
|Chattanooga
|Terry Dicus
|Savannah
|Tom Emerson Jr.
|Brighton
|George S. Flinn Jr.
|Memphis
|Bill Hagerty
|Nashville
|Jon Henry
|Riddleton
|Kent A. Morrell
|Knoxville
|Glen L. Neal Jr.
|Kodak
|John E. Osborne
|Nashville
|Aaron L. Pettigrew
|Murfreesboro
|David Schuster
|Maryville
|Manny Sethi
|Nashville
|Marquita Bradshaw
|Memphis
|Gary G. Davis
|Nashville
|Robin Kimbrough
|Hendersonville
|James Mackler
|Nashville
|Mark Pickrell
|Nashville
|Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi Sr.
|Brentwood
|Jeffrey Alan Grunau
|Knoxville
|Ronnie Henley
|Newbern
|G. Dean Hill
|Franklin
|Steven J. Hooper
|McEwen
|Aaron James
|Memphis
|Elizabeth McLeod
|Nashville
|Kacey Morgan
|Gallatin
|Eric William Stansberry
|Kenton
Final Candidates Federal Primary, State Primary
United States Congress, District 2
|Tim Burchett
|Republican
|Chance C. Brown
|Democratic
|Renee Hoyos
|Democratic
State Senate, District 6
|Becky Duncan Massey
|Republican
|Sam Brown
|Democratic
|Jane George
|Democratic
Tennessee State Representative Candidates
District 13
|Elaine Davis
|Republican
|Gloria Johnson
|Democratic
District 14
|Jason Zachary
|Republican
|Justin Davis
|Democratic
District 15
|Ovi Kabir
|Democratic
|Sam McKenzie
|Democratic
|Matthew Park
|Democratic
|Rick Staples
|Democratic
|Troy B. Jones
|Independent
District 16
|Patti Lou Bounds
|Republican
|Michele Carringer
|Republican
|Elizabeth Rowland
|Democratic
District 18
|Eddie Mannis
|Republican
|Gina Oster
|Republican
|Virginia Couch
|Democratic