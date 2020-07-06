List of candidates, key dates for August elections

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Your Local Election Headquarters image.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here are the candidates running for office statewide and in Knox County for the Aug. 6 elections as well as key dates.

Three elections are being held in Knox County:

  • Federal and state primaries
  • Knox County General Election
  • Farragut Board of Aldermen election

Key dates:

  • The last day to register to vote in August is July 7
  • Early voting is July 17-Aug. 1.
  • The last day to request an absentee ballot is July 30
  • Absentee ballots must be mailed back in time for your county election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on Election Day, Aug. 6.
  • Election Day, Aug. 6.

Ballots:

The Knox County Election Commission has a list of early voting locations and if you are voting on election day, you can look up your polling place.

Qualified Candidates for United States Senate

Clifford AdkinsPortland
Natisha BrooksNashville
Byron BushBrentwood
Roy Dale CopeChattanooga
Terry DicusSavannah
Tom Emerson Jr.Brighton
George S. Flinn Jr.Memphis
Bill HagertyNashville
Jon HenryRiddleton
Kent A. MorrellKnoxville
Glen L. Neal Jr. Kodak
John E. OsborneNashville
Aaron L. PettigrewMurfreesboro
David SchusterMaryville
Manny SethiNashville
Republican Primary
Marquita BradshawMemphis
Gary G. DavisNashville
Robin KimbroughHendersonville
James MacklerNashville
Mark PickrellNashville
Democratic Primary
Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi Sr.Brentwood
Jeffrey Alan GrunauKnoxville
Ronnie HenleyNewbern
G. Dean HillFranklin
Steven J. HooperMcEwen
Aaron JamesMemphis
Elizabeth McLeodNashville
Kacey MorganGallatin
Eric William StansberryKenton
Independent Candidates

Final Candidates Federal Primary, State Primary

United States Congress, District 2

Tim BurchettRepublican
Chance C. BrownDemocratic
Renee HoyosDemocratic
Candidates for US Congress District 2

State Senate, District 6

Becky Duncan MasseyRepublican
Sam BrownDemocratic
Jane GeorgeDemocratic
Candidates for State Senate, District 6

Tennessee State Representative Candidates

District 13

Elaine DavisRepublican
Gloria JohnsonDemocratic
TN State Rep. District 13

District 14

Jason ZacharyRepublican
Justin DavisDemocratic
TN State Rep. District 14

District 15

Ovi KabirDemocratic
Sam McKenzieDemocratic
Matthew ParkDemocratic
Rick StaplesDemocratic
Troy B. Jones Independent
TN State Rep. District 15

District 16

Patti Lou BoundsRepublican
Michele CarringerRepublican
Elizabeth RowlandDemocratic
TN State Rep. District 16

District 18

Eddie MannisRepublican
Gina Oster Republican
Virginia CouchDemocratic
TN State Rep. District 18

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter