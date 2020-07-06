List of candidates, key dates for August elections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here are the candidates running for office statewide and in Knox County for the Aug. 6 elections as well as key dates.

Three elections are being held in Knox County:

Federal and state primaries

Knox County General Election

Farragut Board of Aldermen election

Key dates:

The last day to register to vote in August is July 7

Early voting is July 17-Aug. 1.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is July 30

Absentee ballots must be mailed back in time for your county election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on Election Day, Aug. 6.

Election Day, Aug. 6.

Ballots:

The Knox County Election Commission has a list of early voting locations and if you are voting on election day, you can look up your polling place.

Qualified Candidates for United States Senate

Clifford Adkins Portland Natisha Brooks Nashville Byron Bush Brentwood Roy Dale Cope Chattanooga Terry Dicus Savannah Tom Emerson Jr. Brighton George S. Flinn Jr. Memphis Bill Hagerty Nashville Jon Henry Riddleton Kent A. Morrell Knoxville Glen L. Neal Jr. Kodak John E. Osborne Nashville Aaron L. Pettigrew Murfreesboro David Schuster Maryville Manny Sethi Nashville Republican Primary Marquita Bradshaw Memphis Gary G. Davis Nashville Robin Kimbrough Hendersonville James Mackler Nashville Mark Pickrell Nashville Democratic Primary Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi Sr. Brentwood Jeffrey Alan Grunau Knoxville Ronnie Henley Newbern G. Dean Hill Franklin Steven J. Hooper McEwen Aaron James Memphis Elizabeth McLeod Nashville Kacey Morgan Gallatin Eric William Stansberry Kenton Independent Candidates

Final Candidates Federal Primary, State Primary

United States Congress, District 2

Tim Burchett Republican Chance C. Brown Democratic Renee Hoyos Democratic Candidates for US Congress District 2

State Senate, District 6

Becky Duncan Massey Republican Sam Brown Democratic Jane George Democratic Candidates for State Senate, District 6

Tennessee State Representative Candidates

District 13

Elaine Davis Republican Gloria Johnson Democratic TN State Rep. District 13

District 14

Jason Zachary Republican Justin Davis Democratic TN State Rep. District 14

District 15

Ovi Kabir Democratic Sam McKenzie Democratic Matthew Park Democratic Rick Staples Democratic Troy B. Jones Independent TN State Rep. District 15

District 16

Patti Lou Bounds Republican Michele Carringer Republican Elizabeth Rowland Democratic TN State Rep. District 16

District 18