Live blog: Polls open for 2020 general election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Polls are now open in the 2020 General Election.

While all polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. CST, the opening time for polling places vary by county. Click here to check when polling places in your county open.

Tennessee saw recording breaking early voting numbers with more than half of registered Tennesseans across the state casting their ballots.

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participated in two debates in the lead-up to the November 3rd election. The two first met on September 29 for the first debate in Cleveland. The final debate was held at Belmont University in Nashville on October 22.

The contest to replace retiring Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander pits President Donald Trump’s endorsed GOP candidate, Bill Hagerty, against Democrat Marquita Bradshaw, Tennessee’s first Black woman nominated for statewide office by either major party.

Republican Diana Harshbarger and Democrat Blair Walsingham are vying to replace retiring Republican Rep. Phil Roe in northeastern Tennessee in the only open congressional race. The state Legislature features several hard-fought defenses for Republicans, who hold supermajorities.

Tennessee’s three U.S. attorneys have each appointed officials to lead the Justice Department’s handling of election fraud and voting rights concerns on Election Day. In the Eastern District of Tennessee, the number to report problems is 423-385-1332.

When the polls close on Tuesday night, all eyes will be on the first states that start reporting results. Click here to see a state-by-state list of when polls close and estimates of how long the ballot counting process could take. With nearly 100 million votes already cast during the early voting period, here’s what to watch for Election Day in America.