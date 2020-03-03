LIVE COVERAGE: The Tennessee primary

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Democratic presidential candidates are racing toward the biggest day in the primary calendar, when 14 states vote on Super Tuesday. It's the day when the primary moves from retail to wholesale. Instead of one state voting at a time, candidates have to focus on contests in every region of the country with all types of voters.

While Super Tuesday won't necessarily determine who wins the nomination, it has historically been difficult for a candidate who performs poorly on the day to recover. Here's a look at Tuesday's contests: THE STATES Fourteen states hold primaries on Super Tuesday, including California and Texas, the two biggest delegate hauls of the entire primary season. California offers 415 delegates and Texas 228. In total, more than 1,300 delegates will be up for grabs, about a third of the total available in the race to the Democratic presidential nomination.