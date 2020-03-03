Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
5 storylines to watch during Super Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
Super Tuesday brings Dem hopefuls, surrogates to Tennessee
Video
Second lawsuit filed against Tennessee’s school voucher law
Knox County housekeeper charged with theft after shotguns, jewelry goes missing
Video
LIVE COVERAGE: The Tennessee primary
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Winter Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Big Race – Daytona
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
NBA to players: Avoid high-fives as virus concern grows
Top Stories
Chipper Jones joins ESPN lineup as game analyst
Top Stories
Zamboni driver unlikely to spur NHL to change goalie rule
Vols defensive lineman Middleton issues apology following Saturday’s arrest
Video
Tennessee set for road trip to No. 6 Kentucky on Tuesday
Davis earns final SEC Player of the Week honor
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Harley-Davidson of Knoxville revs up engine at the inaugural Knoxville Man Show
Video
Top Stories
O’Connor Senior Center prepares for annual pancake breakfast
Video
Nail home improvement projects at the 7th Annual Home & Garden Show
Video
Magic at the Grove is back!
Video
Easy ways to add more green in your diet
Video
Community
Contests
The Knoxville Man Show
Calendar
Black History Month
Honoring Knoxville’s Remarkable Women for 2020
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Black History Month
Behind the Badge
Bridging the Gap
Contests
Food For Thought
Positively Tennessee
The Business Buzz
Spotlight on Service
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
All About Dolly Parton
Top Stories
WATE reads to local students for Read Across America
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Ritter
Video
6 Things to Know about giant anteaters
Video
Cockroaches, expired salad leads to lower inspection score at Maryville restaurant
Video
As Seen On WATE: What to know about REAL ID requirements
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
At least 9 killed after tornado strikes Middle Tennessee
Closings
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
LIVE COVERAGE: The Tennessee primary
Your Local Election HQ
by:
WATE 6 staff
Posted:
Mar 3, 2020 / 08:00 AM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 3, 2020 / 08:03 AM EST
Your Local Election Headquarters image.
The Race for President
Sanders holds rally ahead of Super Tuesday
Video
Pete Buttigieg ends 2020 run for president
Video
Coronavirus: Michael Bloomberg slams President Trump over response
Video
Pete Buttigieg thanks SC voters, looks to Super Tuesday
Video
Elizabeth Warren vows campaign is 'built for the long haul'
Video
Bernie Sanders congratulates Biden: 'Cannot win 'em all'
Video
Tom Steyer: 'I can't see a path where I can win'
Video
Former Vice President Joe Biden wins big in SC: 'This is the moment'
Video
Biden: This nation isn't looking for a revolution
Video
Sanders and Biden dispute who can win in November
Video
South Carolina Democrats weigh in on debate
Video
Analysis: Democratic candidates aim at Sanders
Video
After Nevada, moderates try to slow Sanders' momentum
Video
African American voters undecided in South Carolina
Video
Sanders celebrates win in Nevada caucuses
Video
Buttigieg congratulates Sanders' Nevada results
Video
Warren congratulates Sanders on Nevada, hits Bloomberg
Video
Klobuchar: Nevada results 'exceeded expectations'
Video
Trump ridicules Democrat opponents at Vegas rally
Video
Nevada Democrats hope to avoid Iowa caucus chaos
Video
Trending Stories
At least 9 killed after tornado strikes Middle Tennessee
Video
Watch Live: Tornadoes destroy buildings across Nashville, 9 dead
Georgia governor confirms 2 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Fulton County
Video
Knoxville family quarantined after trip to China
Video
Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; Widespread damage reported
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News