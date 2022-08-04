KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Glenn Jacobs won Thursday’s election to keep his seat as the Knox County mayor.

This announcement comes after an election win against the former head of the Knox County Democratic Party, Debbie Helsley.

“It’s a continuation of what we’ve done for the first four years — emphasis on education, workforce development. With the global economy moving in the direction of innovation we have to keep up with that so a lot of what we’ll be doing is really aligning our workforce and everything we do so that we can be competitive and be a big-time player in the innovation economy,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs thanked everyone for showing up to vote during the election period. He was joined by his family on the podium.

Full elections results for Knox County.

Jacobs received 29,218 votes and Helsley received 23,330 votes, according to unofficial results.