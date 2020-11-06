Mayor Jacobs sends election message: ‘No matter who wins, I will stay true to my beliefs’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As of 5 p.m. Friday night, the whole country is waiting to learn who’s projected to be the next President of the United States, and that includes Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Mayor Jacobs sent out a message on Friday, in hopes of calming some of that anxiety.

“I know there is a lot of anxiety right now in both parties, but I want to ensure Knox County that no matter who wins, I will stay true to my beliefs. I will continue to abide by my oath to uphold the United States Constitution, the Constitution of the state of Tennessee, and the Knox County Charter. That will never change, no matter who occupies the White House.” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

WATE 6 On Your Side continues to keep a close eye on the electoral map, which is constantly updated by the Associated Press. We’ll be sure to continue to share any developments as they come into our newsroom.

LATEST STORIES