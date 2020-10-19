No sign of shorter lines during week two of early voting in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We’re in the second week of early voting in Tennessee and there’s no sign of things slowing down.

As of this week, 33,6385 people had voted early in Knoxville. Downtown West has been the busiest polling location in Knoxville since the start of early voting. Since Oct. 14, a total of 5,337 people have voted there.

Despite the crowds and hours long waits, people say they were determined to vote no matter how long it takes.

Ann Anderson says she was willing to wait an entire day if she had to. It was that important to her to cast her ballot.

“So many people fought to give us this right to have the freedom to choose and to respect the choices. my father did as well and as far as from a woman’s point of view, it took awhile for us to get there but we’re there now,” Anderson said.

Anderson waited an hour and a half at Downtown West. Other voters say they waited two hours. A

t its peak, the line stretched across half of the shopping center. Some people brought books, lawn chairs and laptops, preparing for the wait.

“I’m willing to wait as long as it takes,” Anderson said.

Early voting ends on October 29. Election Day is November 3.

