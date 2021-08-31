Polls open at 8 a.m. for Knoxville’s Election Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday is Election Day in the City of Knoxville’s Primary. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Five city council seats are on the ballot. With it being a Primary, the two candidates within each district who garner the most votes will then be put on the ballot for the General Election Day in November.

City of Knoxville elections are held in odd-numbered years. All terms of office are for 4 years. After 2021, the next City election will be 2023. Offices on the 2021 ballot include the following:

City Council District 1

City Council District 2

City Council District 3

City Council District 4

City Council District 6

Registered voters must cast their ballot at their designated polling location.

For a sample ballot, click below.

To find your voting location, click here.