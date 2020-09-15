Preparing voters for Election Day: Everything you need to know before heading to the polls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As of Tuesday, Sept. 15, we are just 49 days away from Election Day and if you haven’t registered to cast your ballot, now is the time.

The Knoxville/Knox County League of Women Voters put out a reminder of everything you need to do before you head to the polls.

First things first, make sure you’re registered.

The deadline to register to vote is October 5 and you can do that at govotetn.com, and if you’re already registered you can check your status and polling location information there as well.

The second item, decide what type of voting fits your needs best.

This year this is more important than ever with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The state has made changes to allow more people to vote by mail but how do you know if you’re eligible? The Election Commission says voters 60 and older or voters who are at higher risk for COVID-19 can register to mail in their ballots.

Knoxville/Knox County League of Women Voters says the best time to register is now, that way you can make sure your information is correct and your ballot is cast.

In case you are planning to mail in your ballot, the United States Postal Service says that you should send off your ballot at least 15 days ahead of November 3, which would be October 19, to make sure they arrive on time.

Dates to remember

Deadline to register to vote – October 5

Early voting begins October 14

Mail in your absentee ballots by October 19

Election day – November 3

