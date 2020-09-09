Pres. Trump adds 20 names to his list of Supreme Court candidates

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump Wednesday announced 20 additional names to his list of Supreme Court candidates he’s pledged to choose from in the event of future vacancies.

Trump also called on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to do the same.

“Apart from matters of war and peace, the nomination of a Supreme Court justice is the most important decision an American president can make,” Trump said. “For this reason, candidates for president owe the American people a specific list of individuals they consider for the United States Supreme Court.”

The list includes Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Christopher Landau, the current ambassador to Mexico, and Gregory Katsas, a Trump nominee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, among others.

“The president is very excited to share who he would nominate to the Supreme Court,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said ahead of the announcement. She said Trump “wants Constitution-abiding judges, he wants textualists who believe the words of a statute actually are what they are, not subject to interpretation.”

The move to release a list is a repeat of a successful strategy Trump employed during his 2016 campaign. Four years ago he took the unprecedented step of announcing potential Supreme Court nominees in a bid to win over conservatives and evangelicals who were not enthusiastic about his personal flaws but came around to his candidacy because of his promises on judicial appointments.

Trump had previously said on Twitter the announcement of a new list would come by Sept. 1 and that it “may include some, or many of those already on the list.”

Biden too has said he’s working on a list of potential nominees, but the campaign has given no indication that it would release any names before the November election, and doing so would risk giving Trump and Republicans a target to put Biden on defense. Any vacancy would give the president the ability to shape the future of the powerful court, which is currently divided 5-4 between conservatives and liberals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report