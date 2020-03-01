NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg held a rally in Tennessee as voters were casting ballots for president in South Carolina.
Buttigieg, the former Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana, spoke to a crowd of several hundred on Saturday afternoon and took questions at Public Square Park.
“I’m a red state Democrat too,” he told the crowd, emphasizing his centrist Democrat platform. “We’ve got to campaign everywhere.”
Buttigieg took a jab at Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders and his fervent online followers.
“The best way to build a majority that will defeat Donald Trump is to call people in, not to call people names online,” he said, standing on a raised stage.
Buttigieg had a strong finish in Iowa and was third behind Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden in Nevada. He has asked supporters to help him raise $13 million to be competitive through Super Tuesday, when 14 states including Tennessee hold primaries.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sheriff’s Office investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Pellissippi Parkway Sunday morning
- Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg hosts rally in Nashville
- Police: Mississippi teen accidentally shoots, kills boy while playing with gun
- Person in Washington state first in US to die from new virus
- Drunk driver strikes 2 state police cars in Chicopee, K9 taken to vet