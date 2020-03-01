Closings
Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg hosts rally in Nashville

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg held a rally in Tennessee as voters were casting ballots for president in South Carolina.

Buttigieg, the former Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana, spoke to a crowd of several hundred on Saturday afternoon and took questions at Public Square Park.

“I’m a red state Democrat too,” he told the crowd, emphasizing his centrist Democrat platform. “We’ve got to campaign everywhere.”

Buttigieg took a jab at Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders and his fervent online followers.

“The best way to build a majority that will defeat Donald Trump is to call people in, not to call people names online,” he said, standing on a raised stage.

Buttigieg had a strong finish in Iowa and was third behind Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden in Nevada. He has asked supporters to help him raise $13 million to be competitive through Super Tuesday, when 14 states including Tennessee hold primaries.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg campaigns Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

