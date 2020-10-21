Presidential debate shows a divide between Tennessee’s U.S. candidates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s presidential debate shows the vast difference between the main candidates in Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race.

Words like “bias” and “rant” were in the candidates’ description of the controversial prior presidential debate.

This comes as Republican Bill Hagerty will be at the debate. Democrat Marquita Bradshaw will not.

Their debate expectations widely differ as well.

A former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Hagerty weighed in first about Thursday’s debate after early voting in Nashville.

He was asked how President Trump would do with a sometimes-muted microphone that’s one of the changes from the controversial first debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think the president is going to adjust to any format,” said Hagerty who has based much of his campaign on unwavering support for Trump. “I think the president is going to adjust to any format. Anything they throw at him. He’s done this for years and he does an amazing job given the bias that often happens in the tone of the questions that come his way.”

Support from the president is expected to propel Hagerty to an easy win in the Senate race.

While Hagerty will be at the debate, Marquita Bradshaw’s campaign said the Memphis environmental activist will watch in a hotel room after a day of meeting with voters.

She said in a statement that read in part “I certainly hope the president takes the opportunity for an honest debate with Vice President Biden rather than a continuation of the belligerent rant we saw during his last debate performance.”

Bradshaw will likely have more to say after she does her turn at early voting next week. She was a surprise winner in August’s Democratic Primary.