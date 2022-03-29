KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Election Commission is reminding voters of the approaching deadline to register to vote in the primary elections on May 3.

Knox County residents must register to vote by midnight on Monday, April 4, to be able to cast a ballot in the Knox County Primary Elections on May 3.

Tennesseans can check their registration status and update addresses through the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system. U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online from any computer or mobile device at www.GoVoteTN.gov or at www.knoxvotes.org.

Paper voter registration applications are available to download on www.GoVoteTN.gov or www.knoxvotes.org and are also available at both Knox County Election Commission offices. Paper registrations must be submitted in person or mailed with a postmark date by April 4.

The Knox County Election Commission has two locations, one at 300 Main Street, Room 229 and a West Office located at 109 Lovell Heights Road. Paper registrations can be dropped of from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Early voting starts Wednesday, April 13, and runs each weekday, including Saturdays, until Thursday, April 28. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, April 26. Election Day is Tuesday, May 3.

Voters in the May 3 primaries will select party candidates for several offices including Knox County Commission, board of education and various judicial positions. Visit knoxcounty.org/election for sample ballots and early voting locations.