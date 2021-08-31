LIVE RESULTS: City of Knoxville’s 2021 Primary Election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The results are in from the City of Knoxville’s Primary. Five city council seats were on the ballot.

Here are the unofficial results from the Knox County Election Commission. Precincts Reporting: 38/41

City Council District 1

CandidateAbsenteeEarlyElectionTotal Votes
David Hayes5149150307
Elizabeth Murphy25322218565
Tommy Smith67653277997

City Council District 2

CandidateAbsenteeEarlyElectionTotal Votes
Andrew Roberto1228663201,309
Kim Smith48277113438

City Council District 3

CandidateAbsenteeEarlyElectionTotal Votes
Nicholas Ciparro47207118372
Seema Singh45285103433

City Council District 4

CandidateAbsenteeEarlyElectionTotal Votes
Jim Klonaris698605021,491
Jen McMahon18180150348
Lauren Rider691,0306121,712

City Council District 6

CandidateAbsenteeEarlyElectionTotal Votes
Deidra C. Harper12217148377
Garrett Holt23207190420
Gwen McKenzie82517270871

The two candidates within each district who garner the most votes will then be put on the ballot for the General Election Day in November.

