LIVE RESULTS: City of Knoxville’s 2021 Primary Election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The results are in from the City of Knoxville’s Primary. Five city council seats were on the ballot.
Here are the unofficial results from the Knox County Election Commission. Precincts Reporting: 38/41
City Council District 1
|Candidate
|Absentee
|Early
|Election
|Total Votes
|David Hayes
|5
|149
|150
|307
|Elizabeth Murphy
|25
|322
|218
|565
|Tommy Smith
|67
|653
|277
|997
City Council District 2
|Candidate
|Absentee
|Early
|Election
|Total Votes
|Andrew Roberto
|122
|866
|320
|1,309
|Kim Smith
|48
|277
|113
|438
City Council District 3
|Candidate
|Absentee
|Early
|Election
|Total Votes
|Nicholas Ciparro
|47
|207
|118
|372
|Seema Singh
|45
|285
|103
|433
City Council District 4
|Candidate
|Absentee
|Early
|Election
|Total Votes
|Jim Klonaris
|69
|860
|502
|1,491
|Jen McMahon
|18
|180
|150
|348
|Lauren Rider
|69
|1,030
|612
|1,712
City Council District 6
|Candidate
|Absentee
|Early
|Election
|Total Votes
|Deidra C. Harper
|12
|217
|148
|377
|Garrett Holt
|23
|207
|190
|420
|Gwen McKenzie
|82
|517
|270
|871
The two candidates within each district who garner the most votes will then be put on the ballot for the General Election Day in November.