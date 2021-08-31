LIVE RESULTS: City of Knoxville’s 2021 Primary Election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The results are in from the City of Knoxville’s Primary. Five city council seats were on the ballot.

Here are the unofficial results from the Knox County Election Commission. Precincts Reporting: 38/41

City Council District 1

Candidate Absentee Early Election Total Votes David Hayes 5 149 150 307 Elizabeth Murphy 25 322 218 565 Tommy Smith 67 653 277 997

City Council District 2

Candidate Absentee Early Election Total Votes Andrew Roberto 122 866 320 1,309 Kim Smith 48 277 113 438

City Council District 3

Candidate Absentee Early Election Total Votes Nicholas Ciparro 47 207 118 372 Seema Singh 45 285 103 433

City Council District 4

Candidate Absentee Early Election Total Votes Jim Klonaris 69 860 502 1,491 Jen McMahon 18 180 150 348 Lauren Rider 69 1,030 612 1,712

City Council District 6

Candidate Absentee Early Election Total Votes Deidra C. Harper 12 217 148 377 Garrett Holt 23 207 190 420 Gwen McKenzie 82 517 270 871

The two candidates within each district who garner the most votes will then be put on the ballot for the General Election Day in November.