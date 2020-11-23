Knox County Election Commission certifies votes in Knox County

A record-breaking 222,208 votes were cast in the Nov. 3 election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday afternoon, the Knox County Election Commission announced the results from the November 3 election have been certified.

The election commission also announced that a record 222,028 votes were cast in the county during the election. Total votes cast are:

Absentee votes: 20,031

Early Voting: 154,083

Election Day voting: 46,442

Below you’ll find the cumulative results report from the state and federal general election in the county.