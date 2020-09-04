Senate candidate Bradshaw visiting East Tennessee this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Marquita Bradshaw is visiting East Tennessee.

Bradshaw, an environmental activist from Memphis, is holding a meet-and-greet event at 6:30 p.m. at 910 W. Main St. in Morristown. She will make an appearance Saturday at the Sevier County Fair.

We reached out to her opponent in the November election, Republican Bill Hagerty to see when East Tennessee voters could hear from him next. Hagerty’s campaign tells us he’ll be in the area Thursday. The campaign did not specify where or when. We will let you know when we have those details.

LATEST STORIES