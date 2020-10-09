Should the Knox County law director be appointed or elected? Voters can decide in upcoming election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County voters will decide whether the law director should be an appointed position rather than elected in the upcoming election.

It’s a yes or no question on amending the county charter. It would take away the public’s ability to vote for the law director and change the position to an appointment by the county mayor.

“I believe that prudent legal council is something that our county mayor should have independently, our county commission should have independently, and the school board should have. They’re the three policy-setting bodies in our government, and I think they deserve independent council.” Mike Arms, senior partner at TN Strategies

The proposal requires County Commission to approve the appointment. The position would be subject to removal with a majority vote plus-one on commission.

It could reduce the duties of the county law director as the change would allow the County Commission and school board to hire their own attorney.

The change would be made Sept. 1, 2024.

