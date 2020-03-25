State Rep. Hill vying to replace Phil Roe in Congress

TENNESSEE (WATE) – State Rep. Timothy Hill has announced his candidacy for Congress.

Rep. Hill, R-Blountville, has served in the Tennessee Legislature since 2012.

Hill is running for Rep. Phil Roe’s 1st District seat. Roe announced Jan. 3 that he is stepping down after six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hill says he is running because he is a proven conservative and will be an ally to President Donald Trump.

“We want to take that same conservative perspective to Washington, D.C., which is incredibly broken. It needs a solid conservative voice who comes from Northeast Tennessee, and I look forward to being that guy.” State Rep. Timothy Hill

Hill has already hired Mike Lukach to run his campaign; Lukach served as a state director for the Trump 2016 Campaign before serving in the president’s administration.

