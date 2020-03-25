Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

State Rep. Hill vying to replace Phil Roe in Congress

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TENNESSEE (WATE) – State Rep. Timothy Hill has announced his candidacy for Congress.

Rep. Hill, R-Blountville, has served in the Tennessee Legislature since 2012.

Hill is running for Rep. Phil Roe’s 1st District seat. Roe announced Jan. 3 that he is stepping down after six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hill says he is running because he is a proven conservative and will be an ally to President Donald Trump.

“We want to take that same conservative perspective to Washington, D.C., which is incredibly broken. It needs a solid conservative voice who comes from Northeast Tennessee, and I look forward to being that guy.”

State Rep. Timothy Hill

Hill has already hired Mike Lukach to run his campaign; Lukach served as a state director for the Trump 2016 Campaign before serving in the president’s administration.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter