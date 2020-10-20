State Republican leaders on ‘Road to Victory’ bus tour to encourage Tennesseans to vote

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The statewide Road to Victory bus tour made its way to East Tennessee on Tuesday.

It’s a tour through all the major cities in Tennessee; with Tennessee House and Senate Republican leadership.

That includes the State House Speaker, Knoxville State Representatives, and even Congressman Tim Burchett made an appearance.

They’re hoping to get people out to vote, while backing the Republicans serving or running to serve in office.

The tour is headed to Sevier and Blount counties on Wednesday, and will then make its way back to Middle and West Tennessee after that.

They’ll be on the road through October 28.

LATEST STORIES