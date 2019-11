KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tuesday, students in Knox County had the day off for election day, but some used the break as an opportunity to become teachers for the day.

Today was the first year for the “Politicode” event.

Students from Knox County Schools showed off their coding skills, teaching elected officials what they knew.

Everything from programming robots, to building apps, etc.

Event organizers pointing out the students used what they were already learning in their classes for this event.