Tennessee electors cast votes for Trump in Electoral College vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee’s 11 presidential electors have cast their vote for President Donald Trump.

The electors to the Electoral College met Monday, Dec. 14, at the State Capitol to cast their ballots.

“Tennessee’s electors casting ballots in the Electoral College is the last step in our electoral process,” state Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “Tennessee had a safe, sensible and responsible election, thanks to the hard work and planning by our Division of Elections, the administrators and staff of our 95 county election commissions and all of the poll officials who stepped up to serve in their communities.”

270 votes of the total 538 electoral votes that make up the U.S. Electoral College are needed to be elected President of the United States. Each state gets two at-large electors and one elector for each congressional district. Tennessee has nine congressional districts.

By law, Tennessee is a winner-take-all state. In the Nov. 3, 2020, general election Donald J. Trump received 1,852,475 votes and Joseph R. Biden 1,143,711 received votes. The presidential electors representing Tennessee were those chosen by the Tennessee Republican Party’s executive committee.

The electors who cast Tennessee’s U.S. Electoral College ballots were: