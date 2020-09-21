Tennessee House Speaker Sexton visits Knoxville, stumps for GOP candidates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State House Speaker Cameron Sexton was in town working to increase the Republican’s super-majority in the Legislature.

The House speaker was showing his support for several Republican candidates including Eddie Mannis, the republic nominee for House District 18.

Mannis won the August primary in a close race against Gina Oster.

“Eddie won the primary. He was on the ballot. He ran as a Republican. He won as a Republican,” Sexton said. “We’re here to support Eddie. He’s a Republican. We’re going to continue to work on that. As far as getting him elected, it’s gonna be a tough race.”

Mannis will face Democratic candidate Virginia Couch in November.

The deadline to register to vote in Knox County is Oct. 5, two weeks away.

