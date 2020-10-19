Tennessee lawmakers aim to get more voters out to polls during ‘Get Out the Vote’ bus tour

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee lawmakers are working to make sure people make it to the polls.

State Sen. Ken Yager (R-Kingston) is on a “Get Out the Vote” bus tour. He’s being joined by other East Tennessee leaders.

Monday, the tour visited Jacksboro, Huntsville, Jamestown and Byrdstown. The tour will hit the road again on Tuesday with stops in Wartburg, Kingston and Dayton.

“It’s important that as many people as possible get invested in this election,” Yager said. “Because it’s the most important election, at least in my lifetime.”

Early Voting Reminder

Early voting is going on now until Oct. 29. Election day is Nov. 3.

