Tennessee Secretary of State Hargett, Lt. Gov. McNally encourage early voting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Now is the time to vote according to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally.

The two were touring early voting locations Friday in Oak Ridge, Knoxville and Lenoir City with plans to make two more polling center stops on Saturday in Morristown and Dandridge.

“Somebody could walk in right now and be in and out of here in five minutes,” Hargett said. “I can’t guarantee you that’s the case on Election Day.”

