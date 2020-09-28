Tennessee voter registration deadline for November presidential election is Oct. 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennesseans who want to vote in the November 3 presidential election have one week to register. Election Day registration is not available.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election starts Wednesday, Oct. 14, and runs Monday through Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29.
Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online from any computer or mobile device at GoVoteTN.com.
Voters can also download a paper voter registration application on the GoVoteTN.com website. Completed paper voter registration applications must be submitted or postmarked to your local county election commission office by Oct. 5.
“To make your voice heard at the polls on Election Day, you need to register to vote,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “With the convenience of our online voter registration system, it’s never been easier or safer for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.”
Voters can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more at GoVoteTN.com or on the free GoVoteTN app.
For more information about registering to vote, voter eligibility, photo IDs, and other Election Day details visit GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.
