Tennessee voters set first-day early voting record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – More than 270,000 Tennesseans cast their ballot by early voting or absentee on Wednesday, marking a new record for first-day early voters.

“I’m excited that Tennesseans are engaged and are making their voices heard at the polls,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “We are on pace to break our previous early voting turnout record, which was set in 2016.”

In all 273,325 people cast their ballot, a 91% increase from the first day of early voting in 2016 and a 120% increase over 2012.

Early voting for the State and Federal Primary and County General election runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

While visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain 6 feet of distance from poll officials and other voters.

Tennessee voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations and more online at GoVoteTN.com or by using the with the GoVoteTN app. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.

Early voting information can also be found at GoVoteTN.com or by calling the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

