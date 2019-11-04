Tuesday is election day for Knoxville mayor, City Council

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville voters go the polls on Tuesday to elect a new mayor and pick several city council members.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You must be a city resident and you must vote at your assigned precinct.

All city voters can vote in all five races.

