KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville voters go the polls on Tuesday to elect a new mayor and pick several city council members.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You must be a city resident and you must vote at your assigned precinct.
All city voters can vote in all five races.
QUICK LINKS:
LATEST STORIES:
- ETSU president responds to flyers reading ‘It’s okay to be white’ found on campus
- Tuesday is election day for Knoxville mayor, City Council
- The lump of coals they’ll actually enjoy
- Americans reportedly spend nearly $100K in their lifetime when it comes to the holidays
- 4 tips for safe holiday cooking