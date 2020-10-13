U.S. Senate candidate speaks at TVA ahead of early voting in Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Marquita Bradshaw held a press conference on Tuesday at the TVA headquarters.

During the event, Bradshaw discussed what she describes as the dangers of the rolled-back coal ash regulations as well as TVA’s outsourcing and CEO salary controversy.

She was joined by members of the Sunrise Movement, a group of young voters working to prioritize climate change across America and end the influence of fossil fuel executives on U.S. politics.

Meanwhile, Republican candidate Bill Hagerty also spoke about the situation at TVA.

“President Trump and his Administration are taking unprecedented steps to get our economy going again and keep people employed during this difficult period. Bill believes it flies in the face of those efforts when TVA considers outsourcing Tennessee jobs. Our power grid is an integral component of our nation’s infrastructure and there are significant national security concerns associated with outsourcing any aspect of software or IT management to firms that may be foreign-owned, staffed or otherwise impacted.” Bill Hagerty

Virtual Candidate Forum Tuesday night

Tuesday night, the League of Women Voters will host the finale in a series of virtual candidate forums.

The forums aim to give Knox County voters an opportunity to hear from candidates in races from the school board to congress.

Community members will be able to hear from state House candidates. That meeting is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom.

Last week, we heard from the Knox County Board of Education, U.S. Congress, and Tennessee Senate candidates.

Early voting begins Wednesday, October 14

Reminder, early voting begins Wednesday, October 14.

This year voters in Knox County are asked to take a few extra precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wear a face mask

Maintain social distancing

Early voting runs through Thursday, October 29, leading up to Election Day on November 3.

Polls will be open Monday through Saturday and they’re closed on Sunday.

Times will vary though the early voting period and remember to bring a photo ID.

LATEST STORIES