U.S. Senate candidates in Tennessee speak with WATE as election looms

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Monday, we heard from both U.S. Senate candidates with just 29 days until the election.

Democratic candidate Marquita Bradshaw says that she’s open to the idea of a debate with her opponent, Bill Hagerty who is the Republican candidate.

“I believe that voters across our state deserve to hear more about my policy platform and how it contrasts with the views of my opponent. I invite my opponent to join me in giving Tennesseans what they deserve: an open and honest debate over the issues they care about most.” Marquita Bradshaw

Meanwhile, Hagerty says he hopes to see high numbers of voters at the polls in Tennessee this year.

“People need to get out and vote and they need to send a very strong message from Tennessee we’ve got strong conservative values here in Tennessee and we need to make that clear to Washington.” Bill Hagerty

Reminder: You have until midnight on October 5, to register to vote online.

