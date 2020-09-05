‘Unite2Vote’ event held in Knoxville to encourage voter registration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday night, the Knoxville Renaissance Group put on an event in Chilhowee Park called Unite2Vote, a rally for voter registration.
“We really know the importance of getting information out to the black community to the community as a whole. We really want to stress the importance of registering to vote to young voters.”Tennion Reed – Knoxville Renaissance
In addition to encouraging voter registration, Friday night’s event also encouraged census participation.
