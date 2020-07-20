Voter information for area counties outside of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Looking for voter information counties outside of Knox County?

Here are links to the Election Commisisons in the surrounding counties.

Anderson County

Blount County

Grainger County

Jefferson County

Loudon County

Roane County

Sevier County

Union County

