KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monday, Oct. 4 is the final day for voters to register to vote for the 2021 City of Knoxville Regular Election. The deadline also applies to those voters that wish to vote as property-qualified voters.

All registered voters that reside in the City of Knoxville, including residents of the 5th City Council District, are eligible to vote in the City of Knoxville Regular Election. Early voting begins Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 28. Election Day is Nov. 2.

The ballot for all voters will have all five races (City Council Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6).

Call the Knox County Election Commission 865-215-2480 or visit www.knoxcounty.org/election/ for more information.