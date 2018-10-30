Voters deciding whether to allow wine sales in some Sevier Co. grocery stores
Sevierville, Tenn. (WATE) - The legal sale of wine at retail food stores in some parts of Sevier County is a big item up for a vote on the county general ballot.
"It'll read either for the retail sales of wine in retail grocery stores or against," said the Sevier County Administrator of Elections, Ed Kuncitis.
That item on the Sevier County ballot this Election Day applies to the unincorporated areas of Sevier County. That means the areas outside of the major Sevier County cities such as Sevierville, Gatlinburg, and Pigeon Forge.
Right now, grocery stores in those cities can already sell wine, but according to the election administrator, the ones in the rest of the county cannot.
WATE 6 On Your Side asked some Food City shoppers - yes or no?
Their answers:
"Yes. I have no problem with it," said Jenny Souder.
"No mam," said Charles Hardin.
"Folks that want to buy wine are going to find a place to buy wine. This just makes it convenient. Those that don't want to buy wine, they can walk, skip that aisle and go to the next," said Souder.
"It's just too convenient for young people to get ahold of and I know what it does to you," said Hardin. "I had my bout with drinking and drugs both and I've quit all that and I'm living for the good Lord now."
So it seems from the people we talked to, reactions are mixed. The general consensus will be clear come Election Day.
Sevier County voters still have until Thursday to vote early. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
