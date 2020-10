NASHVILLE (ABC NEWS/WATE) — The final presidential debate of the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is happening tonight Thursday, Oct. 22, at Belmont University.

Watch the stream above for ABC News coverage, which begins at 8 p.m. with a one-hour debate preview special. Then at 9 p.m. we continue with ABC News coverage of the debate.

ABC News coverage of the debate is scheduled to air through 11 p.m.