Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Investigations
Knoxville Traffic
Washington Bureau
National/World
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
Hispanic Heritage Month
COVID-19: Keeping Schools Safe
WATE 6 Focus
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Viewers’ Guide: Trump, Biden meet in Ohio for 1st debate
Top Stories
WATCH: ABC News coverage of the first Presidential Debate in Cleveland
Childhelp Tennessee asking for Christmas gift donors for foster kids
Video
Disney to lay off 28,000 employees at its parks in California, Florida
‘It is completely absurd’: Biden campaign disputes ‘ridiculous’ pre-debate rumors
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Ice Bears
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Vols’ Yves Pons to host virtual cooking class for Make-A-Wish
Video
Top Stories
Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak: 8 positive tests
Top Stories
Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives
Former Titan, Vol Albert Haynesworth charged with domestic assault
Video
Deandre Johnson named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
Tenacious Titans keep finding plays, ways to stay undefeated
Living East TN
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Buy Local East Tennessee
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Home for the Holidays
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Shop and save at Hamrick’s in Sevierville
Video
Top Stories
Espresso the love for coffee on National Coffee Day with these cup o’ Joe cupcakes
Video
September is Hydrocephalus Awareness Month
Video
Get on the Trail with Friend and Missy goes virtual
Video
Lakeway CASA to host inaugural Hike-a-Thon
Video
Community
INNOV865 WEEK
Project GRAD Laptop Telethon 2020
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Calendar
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Contest winners
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Community Conversations
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
A Paw-sitive Note
The Business Buzz
Caring For Our Kids
Spotlight on Service
All About Dolly Parton
What the Tech?
Senior Shoutout 2020!
Contests
Top Stories
Knoxville Moose Lodge collecting donations for “Christmas in a shoebox” for deployed soldiers
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Dr. Yap
Video
Revisiting 2016 Crimes: Parents dismembered, son set for trial
Video
Where to find pumpkin patches in East Tennessee
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Hallie
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
About Us
Report It!
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Newsletters
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Contests
Greystone Creative
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: ABC News coverage of the first Presidential Debate in Cleveland
Your Local Election HQ
by: ABC News
Posted:
Sep 29, 2020 / 07:31 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 29, 2020 / 07:31 PM EDT
(ABC News)
Trending Stories
Gov. Lee lifts COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, gatherings in 89 TN counties; extends state of emergency
Video
Sports bar & restaurant co-owned by Drew Brees opens in Knoxville
Video
Oak Ridge Police, FBI investigating bank robbery on South Illinois Avenue; suspect at large
Stimulus check, $600-per-week jobless benefit included in new virus aid proposal
Joel Guy Jr. Trial Day 2: Prosecutors working to link physical evidence to murder plan
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News