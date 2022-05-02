KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — May 3 is election day for the 2022 primary elections. Voters in East Tennessee will be determining who will be representing their party in several local races during the general election on November 8, 2022.

Who’s on the ballot?

Take a look at the sample ballots for the Knox County Primary Election.

When to vote?

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where to vote?

To find your polling location, the state has created a website where you can look up your polling location based on your address.

What to bring?

You will need to bring a government-issued photo ID with you when voting. Any of the following IDs may be used, even if expired:

Tennessee driver’s license with your photo

United States Passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

United States Military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

College student IDs and photo IDs not issued by the federal or Tennessee state government are NOT acceptable. This includes county or city-issued photo IDs, such as library cards, and photo IDs issued by other states.

For first-time voters who register by mail, federal law requires one of the following to be presented:

Current photo identification with voter’s name and photo OR

If the photo identification is expired, the voter must also present one of the following: a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or another government document that shows the voter’s name and address.

Expired photo IDs are OK to use as long as it was validly issued by the federal or Tennessee state government and contain the name and photograph of the voter.

If you forget a photo ID, you will vote on a provisional ballot. Then within two business days after election day, you need to return to the Election Commission office to show a valid photo ID. Upon returning, the voter will sign an affidavit and a copy of the voter’s photo ID will be made to be reviewed by the counting board.

In addition, keep in mind that you cannot wear anything that supports a candidate, party, or issue when voting in person at a polling location.

What’s the forecast?

There will be plenty of clouds early Tuesday with a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. The 6 Storm Team says it will be a warm day with temperatures in the middle 80s. A stray shower or storm will be possible but better chances of showers and storms come overnight into Wednesday with scattered showers and storms possible according to Meteroglist Michael Autovino.