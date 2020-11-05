Why some states are able to process absentee ballots faster than others

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — While election results in multiple states across the country are still unknown, most results throughout Tennessee, and in Knox County, were known shortly after polls closed.

The election set records for absentee voting in most states, including Tennessee. So, how did we count them so quickly?

It boils down to two factors: How many were mailed in and when we’re able to open them.

Knox County Administrator of Elections, Chris Davis, explained that in Tennessee, workers can begin processing absentee ballots when polls open on Election Day. This rule is determined by state legislatures.

That’s the same rule in Pennsylvania; however, they have many more to process. In fact, the state saw three million absentee ballot requests. Many states also continue counting ballots, received after the election, as long as they’re postmarked by Nov. 3. They must be received when polls close on election day in Tennessee.

Davis acknowledged a larger number of absentee votes could have impacted their success Tuesday night, and said he doesn’t envy his counterparts in states that are still counting ballots.

“Knock on wood everything worked well. everything worked according to the plan. By 7 o’clock that night we were done counting almost 21,000 ballots,” he said.

Once a worker begins processing a ballot, they have to verify the voter’s signature, check their voter history, open and scan and the ballot, potentially adjudicate any issues with the ballot and add their vote to the totals.

This election also included an extra high-speed vote scanner, to ensure prompt results reporting. Davis doesn’t have the exact cost of the added investment, due to COVID-19, but estimated it to be hundreds of thousands of dollars and called it money well spent.

“What you don’t want to be is one of these five, six states, seven that’s in the news right now. you want to be in a position like we are, where no matter what the results are, you can at least declare these are the results,” he said. Some of the added investment, he noted, will be offset by federal dollars from the CARES Act.

His biggest concern in this election was a COVID-19 outbreak stemming from a voting location in Knox County. He said “by and large” there has been no widespread illness tied to voting.

