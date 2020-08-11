Your Local Election Headquarters: All results are in, outcome stays the same

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The numbers are a little different, but the outcome of the close race for the State House District 15 seat in last week’s election remains the same.

On Tuesday, Knox County’s Provisional Ballot Counting Board met to look at those special ballots. Provisional ballots are used to record someone’s vote when there are questions about the voter’s eligibility that have to be resolved before the vote can count.

The board deciding Tuesday that 18 out of the 21 provisional ballots cast in the democratic primary for House District 15 would be counted.

On election night, Matthew Park, a candidate in that race, said he would not concede until all provisional ballots had been tallied. The original unofficial count had Park losing the race to Same McKenzie by just 23 votes.

The totals have changed Tuesday with the inclusion of the provisional ballots, but McKenzie still comes out on top. He picked up nine more votes for a total of 2,032.

Park got seven more and finished with 2,007.

The incumbent, Rick Staples, got just one extra vote, and his total now stands at 1,095.

This count is still technically unofficial, the election will be certified August 24.

Tuesday, Matthew Park released a statement saying he congratulated McKenzie on his win and looks forward to working with him during his time in office to push for progressive policies in the district.

Latest Posts