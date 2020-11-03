Your Local Election HQ: Election Day watchlist

TENNESSEE (WATE) — November 3 is Election Day for the state of Tennessee as well as the United States of America. Here’s a look at the races Your Local Election Headquarters will be keeping a close eye on.
Races to watch:
President and Vice President of the United States
- Donald Trump & Mike Pence – Republican
- Joe Biden & Kamala Harris – Democrat
U.S. Senate:
- Marquita Bradshaw – Democrat
- Bill Hagerty – Republican
U.S. House:
District 1
District 2
- Tim Burchett – Republican
- Renee Hoyos – Democrat
- Matthew Campbell – Independent
District 3
- Charles J. Fleischmann – Republican
- Meg Gorman – Democrat
- Amber Hysell – Independent)
- Keith Douglas Sweitzer – Independent)
State Senate
District 6
- Jane George – Democrat
- Becky Duncan Massey – Republican
State House
District 13
- Gloria Johnson – Democrat
- Elaine Davis – Republican
District 14
- Jason Zachary – Republican
- Justin Davis – Democrat
District 15
- Sam McKenzie – Democrat
- Troy Jones – Independent
District 16
- Michele Carringer – Republican
- Elizabeth Rowland – Democrat
District 18
- Eddie Mannis – Republican
- Virginia Couch – Democrat
Knox County
School Board District 6
- Betsy Henderson
- Rob Gray
- Hannah Kirby
Charter Amendment 1
- Shall the Knox County Charter be amended to take away from the people the ability to vote for the Knox County Law Director by changing this elected office to an office appointed by the Mayor, subject to Commission approval, and subject to removal by majority vote plus one (1) of Commission for cause and reduce the duties of the office by allowing the Commission to hire its own attorney and allowing the School Board to hire its own attorney effective Sept 1, 2024
Charter Amendment 2
- On all contracts in an amount greater than $50,000, or such greater amount as established in advance by the Commission, the Mayor shall obtain the approval of the Commission by resolution prior to execution. On all contracts in the amount less than $100,000, the Mayor shall submit the full contract to the Commission to be included in the monthly meetings
Alcohol Referenda
- Blount County liquor-by-the-drink (municipalities already have it –but not unincorporated areas)
- Jellico package stores
- Clinton package stores
- New Tazewell package stores
- Jamestown package stores
