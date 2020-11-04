Your Local Election HQ: Results in local Tennessee races are in

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Here’s a look at who won local races that WATE 6 On Your Side was keeping an eye on during Election Day and Election Night.

Winners of Local Tennessee Races:

U.S. Senate:

  • Bill Hagerty – Republican

U.S. House:

District 1

  • Diana Harshbarger – Republican

District 2

  • Tim Burchett – Republican

District 3

  • Charles J. Fleischmann – Republican

State Senate

District 6

  • Becky Duncan Massey – Republican

State House

District 13

  • Gloria Johnson – Democrat

District 14

  • Jason Zachary – Republican

District 15

  • Sam McKenzie – Democrat

District 16

  • Michele Carringer – Republican

District 18

  • Eddie Mannis – Republican

Knox County

School Board District 6

  • Betsy Henderson

Charter Amendment 1DID NOT PASS

  • Shall the Knox County Charter be amended to take away from the people the ability to vote for the Knox County Law Director by changing this elected office to an office appointed by the Mayor, subject to Commission approval, and subject to removal by majority vote plus one (1) of Commission for cause and reduce the duties of the office by allowing the Commission to hire its own attorney and allowing the School Board to hire its own attorney effective Sept 1, 2024

Charter Amendment 2DID NOT PASS

  • On all contracts in an amount greater than $50,000, or such greater amount as established in advance by the Commission, the Mayor shall obtain the approval of the Commission by resolution prior to execution. On all contracts in the amount less than $100,000, the Mayor shall submit the full contract to the Commission to be included in the monthly meetings

Alcohol Referenda

  • Blount County liquor-by-the-drink (municipalities already have it –but not unincorporated areas) – PASSED
  • Jellico package stores – PASSED
  • Clinton package stores – PASSED
  • New Tazewell package stores – PASSED
  • Jamestown package stores – PASSED

