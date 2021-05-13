Youth Villages hosts inaugural Foster Parent Awards ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Youth Villages spent Thursday celebrating foster parents across the U.S. which is part of the agency’s first-ever “Foster Parent of the Year” award ceremony.

The event was broadcasted online.

There was also a viewing party at the Youth Villages location in Knoxville and spoke to a couple that won a “Foster Parents of the Year” award about the importance of raising foster children.

“It just means saving lives, it means doing what you can, laying down your life for another person especially a child we’ve really tried to stick to with that motto,” Shamiyeh and Benjamin Flowers said. “Our home is called a safe place. We really just embrace every kind of culture, belief system and nationality. We make them family and they end up embracing it after they let their guard down. It’s a lot of fun.”

The event coincided with May being Foster Care Awareness Month.

