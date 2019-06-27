YouTube pulls videos of Knox County pastor’s anti-gay sermons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Videos of a Knoxville pastor and former Knox County deputy’s anti-gay sermons have been pulled from YouTube.

The entire channel of All Scripture Baptist Church has been removed, and links to the individual videos instead show a message that says, “This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s policy on hate speech.”

Previous story: Pastor, KCSO deputy who called for execution of LGBT persons ‘no longer on active duty’

In the videos, Grayson Fritts advocated from the pulpit for the arrest and execution of people who identify as LGBTQ.

Fritts is also a Knox County Sheriff’s Office detective. He is no longer on duty, having taken a buyout earlier this year. He is currently on paid sick leave until the buyout takes effect next month.