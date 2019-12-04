YouTube removes 300 Trump campaign ads for violating policy

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Youtube’s CEO says the video-sharing service has prevented President Trump from running a number of ads on its platform this election season.

But the reasons for the decisions are unclear, again raising questions about the policies of YouTube and its parent company, Google.

A CBS “60 Minutes” report found more than 300 Trump campaign ads have been taken down from YouTube and Google this year.

In an interview, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki told CBS more information about the ads can be found on Google’s ad transparency website.

But the tool does not let you view the ad and does not explain what specific policy the ad has violated.

Last month, YouTube announced it is tightening its policies on political ads.

YouTube said it will no longer allow political ads that target specific groups of voters by ideological affiliation or by information found in public voter files.

As for other social media platforms, Twitter has announced plans to ban politicians and SuperPACs from advertising on the platform and Facebook has drawn scrutiny for letting politicians run false ads.