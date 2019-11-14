Zac Brown Band tour coming to Knoxville this spring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three-time Grammy Award-winners Zac Brown Band announced a new tour on Thursday that includes two stops in Tennessee.
Zac Brown Band will play in Knoxville on Thursday, March 5 at Thompson-Boling Arena as part of their Owl Tour. The band will perform in Nashville on Saturday, March 25.
They will be joined by special guests Amos Lee and Poo Bear.
A ticket presale will take place on Tuesday, November 19. Visit zacbrownband.com for more information.
