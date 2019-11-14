Zac Brown Band tour coming to Knoxville this spring

Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band performs at LP Field at the CMA Music Festival on Friday, June 12, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three-time Grammy Award-winners Zac Brown Band announced a new tour on Thursday that includes two stops in Tennessee.

Zac Brown Band will play in Knoxville on Thursday, March 5 at Thompson-Boling Arena as part of their Owl Tour. The band will perform in Nashville on Saturday, March 25.

They will be joined by special guests Amos Lee and Poo Bear.

A ticket presale will take place on Tuesday, November 19. Visit  zacbrownband.com for more information.

