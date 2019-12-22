Zaevion Dobson Memorial Playbook Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Back in 2015 Zaevion Dobson was shot protecting two of his friends from gunfire. He was only 15 at the time.

This weekend the Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation holding a Playbook Bowl. Dobson Played football at Fulton High School. His family and community members played in his honor.

“Y’all ball for zae. ball out for me. that’s what he would say. do your thing. i know if he was here he’d be enjoying this thing in his name, he’d be doing his thing,” said Zackelyan Dobson, Zaevion’s brother.

Christopher Basset was convicted of first degree Murder and Richard Williams the third and Kipling Colbert Junior. Earlier this month their request for a new trial was denied.