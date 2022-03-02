KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In classic Vol Nation fashion, Tennessee fans from across the country are coming together to support Zakai Zeigler and his family.

The beloved freshman point guard learned news on Saturday night of his family’s New York home being burned to the ground. While the family escaped safely, they lost everything in the process.

Zakai’s mom, Charmane Zeigler traveled to Athens to see the Vols take on Georgia and will be returning to Knoxville. This is the first time Zeigler had seen his mother since the fire.

While the Vols defeated the Bulldogs 75-68, head coach Rick Barnes described Zeigler as looking “overwhelmed.”

In a postgame press conference, Rick Barnes touched on the extremity of the emotions Zeigler had been experiencing since Saturday night.

“This was the first time we haven’t seen the Zakai that we have known since day one,” said Barnes. “When I saw him on Sunday he looked like he hadn’t been in bed all night, he said he was up until 5 or 6 in the morning.”

The 19-year-old Zeigler has quickly become a favorite amongst Vol fans. He ranks fourth in total minutes played among Tennessee players this season and third in total scoring. His 52 steals are second only to fellow freshman standout Kennedy Chandler for the most on the team.

Immediately after hearing the news, Tennessee fans began efforts to aid Zeigler and his family.

Although the immense amount of support for the family is appreciated, the university asks that fans refrain from creating their own fundraisers. The school is looking into a way to centralize the effort to support the Zeiglers.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone

More information on how to donate to the Zeigler family will be available upon the Vols return to Knoxville.