Zero fatalities: Knox County Sheriff’s Office release 4th of July weekend report

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was proud to report there were no fatalities over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, which ran from 6 a.m. July 4 through 6 a.m. Monday.
According to KCSO, there were several car accidents with injuries, one of which involved alcohol use; and 25 accidents without injury.
On top of that, 8 people were arrested for DUIs.
From the holiday weekend, KCSO issued more than 500 citations during the busy travel weekend.
By the numbers:
- Non-Injury Accidents – 21
- Non-Injury Accidents, Alcohol Involved – 4
- Accidents with Injury – 8
- Accidents with Injury, Alcohol Involved – 1
- Fatalities – 0
- Citations (various) – 515
- DUIs – 8
- Other Arrests – 104
- Assist Motorists – 116