Zero fatalities: Knox County Sheriff’s Office release 4th of July weekend report

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was proud to report there were no fatalities over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, which ran from 6 a.m. July 4 through 6 a.m. Monday.

According to KCSO, there were several car accidents with injuries, one of which involved alcohol use; and 25 accidents without injury.

On top of that, 8 people were arrested for DUIs.

From the holiday weekend, KCSO issued more than 500 citations during the busy travel weekend.

By the numbers:

  • Non-Injury Accidents – 21
  • Non-Injury Accidents, Alcohol Involved – 4
  • Accidents with Injury – 8
  • Accidents with Injury, Alcohol Involved – 1
  • Fatalities – 0
  • Citations (various) – 515
  • DUIs – 8
  • Other Arrests – 104
  • Assist Motorists – 116

