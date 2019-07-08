Zero fatalities: Knox County Sheriff’s Office release 4th of July weekend report

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was proud to report there were no fatalities over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, which ran from 6 a.m. July 4 through 6 a.m. Monday.

According to KCSO, there were several car accidents with injuries, one of which involved alcohol use; and 25 accidents without injury.

On top of that, 8 people were arrested for DUIs.

From the holiday weekend, KCSO issued more than 500 citations during the busy travel weekend.

By the numbers: