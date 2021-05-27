KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic.

Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive rent in Knoxville using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Observed Rent Index as of January 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com. Keep reading to see whether your zip code made the list.

#5. 37912 (Knoxville)

Typical rent: $900

35.2% less than typical rent in metro

1 year rent change: +6.5%

#4 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

10 year rent change: +30.2%-

Pictured (for rent): 810 Highland Dr Unit 1101, Knoxville 37912 ($1,600, 2 bedrooms)

#4. 37830 (Oak Ridge)

Typical rent: $1,123

19.2% less than typical rent in metro

1 year rent change: +2.9%

#5 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

10 year rent change: +17.8%

Pictured (for rent): 205 W Fairview Rd, Oak Ridge 37830 ($1,500, 3 bedrooms)

#3. 37918 (Knoxville)

Typical rent: $1,259

9.4% less than typical rent in metro

1 year rent change: +8.9%

#2 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

10 year rent change: +27.8%

– Pictured (for rent): 645 Cornerbrook Ln, Knoxville 37918 ($1,745, 3 bedrooms)

#2. 37923 (Knoxville)

Typical rent: $1,390

0.1% above typical rent in metro

1 year rent change: +8.3%

#3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

10 year rent change: +23.7%- Pictured (for rent): 406 Brookshire Way, Knoxville 37923 ($1,600, 3 bedrooms)

#1. 37920 (Knoxville)