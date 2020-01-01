Zoo Knoxville announces passing of African painted dog alpha female

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville on Tuesday announced the passing of Swiss, the alpha female of the zoo’s African painted dog pack.

According to a release, Zoo Knoxville humanely euthanized the three-year-old female African painted dog on Saturday after she contracted a fungal infection and failed to respond to treatment.

Swiss came to Zoo Knoxville from the Cincinnati Zoo at the recommendation of the African Painted Dog Species Survival Plan. A post from Zoo Knoxville says Swiss leaves behind “15 strong and healthy offspring who will be an important part of the future survival of this endangered species.”